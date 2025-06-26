Gap has provided a valuable lesson in making old (ish) brands vibrant again under CEO Richard Dickson, who joined in 2023 from Mattel (where he helped revive Barbie) and creative director Zac Posen, who arrived in 2024. The company's brands—including Gap, Banana Republic and Old Navy—were flagging for years but have regained buzz and market share, and in March, it reported 2024 operating profits of $1.1 billion, nearly double the previous year. (Though Trump’s tariffs may mean trouble ahead, with volatility and significant impact on retailers and global supply chains.) The secret? Named in 1969 to reference the "generation gap," it’s now a bridge to multiple generations of consumers, even in the same store, aided by successful influencer collaborations that connect to younger shoppers. "With precision marketing, we can target our Gen Z, Baby Boomers, Gen X and millennials with creativity and assets that appeal to those different generations with the same product, expressed differently," Dickson says. "Our clothes are designed so that you express your own individuality. Khakis are khakis, right? But how you wear the khaki is your individual style."