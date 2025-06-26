When the sci-fi thriller Watch the Skies landed in U.S. theaters on May 9, it wasn’t just a story about alien technology—the movie was futuristic tech itself. Billed as the first feature-length theatrical release fully dubbed using AI, the U.S. version looks and sounds like it was shot in English. In fact, the film, originally called “UFO Sweden,” was made entirely in Swedish. The illusion comes courtesy of London- and L.A.-based tech startup Flawless. Using proprietary AI tools, Flawless synced the actors’ lip movements to English dialogue supplied by the Swedish cast—no reshoots required. Co-founded by filmmaker Scott Mann and tech veteran Nick Lynes, Flawless aims to eliminate the mismatched mouth movements, lost-in-translation dialogue changes, and distracting subtitles that “pull the viewer’s eyes away from where the story is unfolding,” Mann says. The company also hopes that its consent-based approach to AI—including giving performers approval rights over edits—is a blueprint for ethical AI in filmmaking and beyond.
Flawless
by
Jen Thomas