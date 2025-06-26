The French giant behind Ray-Ban, Oakley, Oliver Peoples, LensCrafters, and other brands is bringing eyewear’s tech potential into focus. Ray-Ban’s second-gen Meta smart glasses, which allow wearers to snap pics, send texts, make calls, and translate languages (among other functions), have sold over 2 million pairs. There’s more to come: EssilorLuxottica and Meta in September formed a long-term agreement to produce more smart eyewear products. This year EssilorLuxottica’s innovative Nuance Audio “hearing glasses”—with built-in directional microphones and speakers, the FDA has approved them as over-the-counter hearing aids—went on sale in the U.S. and Europe. The company’s portfolio is expanding into eyecare as well. In May, EssilorLuxottica acquired Optegra, which operates over 70 eye hospitals and diagnostic facilities across Europe. The company’s strategic vision, it seems, involves bringing everything involving eyes under one roof.