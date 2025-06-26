The largest sporting goods retailer in the U.S. is proving that the sharp decline of brick-and-mortar stores is not universal. In 2024, Dick’s opened seven “House of Sport” stores, where shoppers can try climbing gear on indoor walls, run on outdoor tracks, slide on ice rinks, bat balls and more. Instead of shrinking footprints, the House of Sport locations (there are 22 total) average more than 100,000 sq. ft., about twice the size of regular Dick’s stores. The gamble is working: the 77-year-old company’s quarter ending on February 1 was its best-ever for sales; Dick’s plans to open 16 more House of Sport locations this year, with as many as 100 planned by 2027. In May, the company announced it would purchase Foot Locker for $2.4 billion, with CEO Lauren Hobart calling the move “a transformative step to accelerate our global reach.”