DeepL’s more than 200,000 customers include governments and half of the Fortune 500. The German startup says its AI-powered translation tools are more accurate and better able to capture specific industry context (and terminology) than competitors.

Most employees working at DeepL headquarters in Cologne—a few hours from Belgium, France, and the Netherlands—are multilingual, giving the company an edge in “knowing better what the customer needs,” says founder and CEO Jaroslaw Kutylowski. To bridge language barriers during meetings, DeepL last year released a product offering real-time voice-to-text subtitle translations. With Korean, Arabic and Norwegian now in the mix, the company’s proprietary large language models—which also support business writing tools—now work in 36 languages.

Correction, June 26

The original version of this story misstated the number of languages that DeepL supports. It is 36, not 32.