It used to be a toss-up whether Tesla or BYD was the world’s top EV maker. No longer. Today, BYD is the undisputed top dog, outselling its U.S. rival globally for a second straight quarter. While Tesla delivered 336,681 vehicles worldwide for the period from January to March, down 13% year-on-year, BYD delivered 416,388, up 38%. It’s a market-leading position owed to a laser-focus on developing new technology; the Shenzhen-based firm employs more engineers than Tesla has total staff. In February, BYD launched “God’s Eye,” an advanced driver-assistance system rivaling Tesla’s Full Self-Driving feature but at no extra cost for most models. A month later it unveiled an EV battery that can charge enough in just five minutes to drive 249 miles. BYD founder Wang Chuangfu has been outspoken on the need to learn from legacy brands—but also to surpass them. “Only by standing on its shoulders can we reach new heights,” Wang said in a recent Tencent interview.