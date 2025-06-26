In 2024, Chinese e-commerce and cloud computing giant Alibaba earned total revenues of over $130 billion even as it shifted focus and emerged as a leader in open-source AI. Its series of Qwen models—over 200 of which have been open-sourced and which collectively have been downloaded over 300 million times—compete with the likes of OpenAI, Meta, and DeepSeek, and are used by thousands of companies in sectors including automobile manufacturing, finance, and education. Meanwhile, other models the company developed have found applications ranging from cancer diagnosis to weather forecasting to help people respond in advance of deadly storms.

Much like its rivals, the company aims to create ever-more intelligent models, on the assumption that AI will comprise a growing fraction of the global economy. It is also investing heavily in the computing infrastructure necessary to run them. “We expect that these next three years will mark the largest and most concentrated cloud infrastructure build-out in Alibaba’s history,” CEO Eddie Wu said on a recent earnings call. “We view this as the kind of opportunity for industry transformation that really only comes about once every several decades.”