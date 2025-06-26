TIME100 Most Influential Companies 2025

These are the world's most influential businesses of the year

How We Chose the List

Innovators

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

  • Pano AI

    Pano AI

    Outdoor smoke detector

    by
  • SandboxAQ

    SandboxAQ

    Innovation across industries

    by

Disrupters

Advertisement

  • Function Health

    Function Health

    Next-level health data

    by
  • DeepSeek

    DeepSeek

    An AI ‘Sputnik moment’

    by
  • Harvey

    Harvey

    AI legal eagle

    by
  • Poppi

    Poppi

    Popularizing low-sugar soda

    by
  • Partiful

    Partiful

    Viral party planner

    by
  • UFC

    UFC

    A global sports force

    by

Advertisement

  • Pop Mart

    Pop Mart

    An ‘ugly-cute’ collectible frenzy

    by
  • Coinbase

    Coinbase

    Crypto hub

    by
  • SharkNinja

    SharkNinja

    Buzzy slushi maker

    by
  • Scale AI

    Scale AI

    Making data useful

    by
  • Substack

    Substack

    Redefining publishing

    by
  • Anysphere

    Anysphere

    AI coding wunderkind

    by

Advertisement

Leaders

Advertisement

Advertisement

  • Aldi

    Aldi

    Small Stores, Big Growth

    by
  • Anthropic

    Anthropic

    Seeking AI safety

    by
  • Iberostar Group

    Iberostar Group

    Beachside climate action

    by
  • GoFundMe

    GoFundMe

    Generating generosity

    by
  • Lime

    Lime

    Short trips, around the world

    by
  • LinkedIn

    LinkedIn

    Changing the job market

    by

Advertisement

Titans

Advertisement

  • Mixue Group

    Mixue Group

    Global fast food domination

    by
  • Meta

    Meta

    Making friends

    by
  • Palantir

    Palantir

    Government software giant

    by
  • Amazon

    Amazon

    Dominant force

    by
  • Arm

    Arm

    Undergirding tech

    by
  • Procter & Gamble

    Procter & Gamble

    Consistency over disruption

    by

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pioneers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Impact Awards

Recognizing five standout companies making meaningful contributions in their fields.

Project Credits

  • Lead editor:Emma Barker Bonomo
  • Editors:Kelly Conniff, Merrill Fabry, Jeremy Gantz, and Karl Vick
  • Associate editor:Charlotte Hu
  • Art and design:Chelsea Kardokus and D.W. Pine
  • Audience:Diana Elbasha, Kitty Ruskin, Kari Sonde, and Meg Zukin
  • Reporters:Harry Booth, Charlie Campbell, Andrew R. Chow, Leslie Dickstein, Eliana Dockterman, Lucy Feldman, Sean Gregory, Angela Haupt, Katarina Höije, Miranda Jeyaretnam, Sarah Khan, Jeffrey Kluger, Sowmya Krishnamurthy, Jared Lindzon, Belinda Luscombe, Ashley Mateo, Joe Mullich, Alice Park, Novid Parsi, Billy Perrigo, Tharin Pillay, Alana Semuels, Simmone Shah, Don Steinberg, Jen Thomas, and Alison Van Houten
  • Digital:Annabel Gutterman and Juwayriah Wright
  • Photo:Katherine Pomerantz and Thea Traff
  • Video:Alex Robson and Justine Simons