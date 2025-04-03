This article is published by AllBusiness.com, a partner of TIME.

What is “OpenAI”?

OpenAI is a San Francisco based artificial intelligence research organization dedicated to creating and advancing AI technologies in a safe and ethical manner. Founded in December 2015, OpenAI was established by a group of prominent tech entrepreneurs and researchers, including Sam Altman, Greg Brockman, Ilya Sutskever, Elon Musk, John Schulman, and Wojciech Zaremba.

The mission of OpenAI is to ensure that artificial general intelligence (AGI), or highly autonomous systems capable of outperforming humans at most economically valuable work, benefits all of humanity. Initially, OpenAI operated as a non-profit organization, but it has since transitioned to a capped-profit model to attract investment while maintaining its focus on long-term ethical goals.

One of the core principles behind OpenAI’s foundation was the belief that AI technologies should be developed transparently and collaboratively, so they are not monopolized by a few powerful entities.

Elon Musk, Sam Altman, and the other founders provided initial funding to the tune of $1 billion, with subsequent rounds of investment coming from major industry players.

OpenAI/Microsoft Partnership:



Microsoft has invested a substantial amount in OpenAI, with the most notable investments totaling around $13 billion.

The partnership between Microsoft and OpenAI began in 2019, when Microsoft made its initial investment. This investment marked the beginning of a strategic collaboration aimed at accelerating the development of artificial intelligence technologies and integrating OpenAI's models into Microsoft's cloud computing platform, Azure. OpenAI also used Azure’s infrastructure for its large-scale AI training and development, which includes models like GPT-3 and Codex.

In January 2023, Microsoft expanded its investment significantly with another major funding round. This deal was part of a broader agreement that not only deepened the technological partnership between the two companies but also integrated OpenAI’s models into various Microsoft products, including Microsoft Office and the Azure OpenAI Service. As part of this deal, Microsoft became the exclusive cloud provider for OpenAI, meaning all of OpenAI’s research, products, and services run on Azure.

OpenAI Product Development:



OpenAI's research and product development have revolved around creating advanced AI models, particularly in the field of natural language processing (NLP). One of its most well-known and widely used products is the GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) series. The first GPT model, introduced in 2018, laid the foundation for large language models capable of generating coherent and contextually appropriate text.

However, it was the release of GPT-2 in 2019 that garnered significant attention. GPT-2 was a much larger and more capable model, generating high-quality text across a variety of prompts and tasks. Initially, OpenAI withheld the full release of GPT-2 due to concerns about potential misuse, such as the generation of fake news, showcasing its commitment to ethical AI deployment.

In 2020, OpenAI released GPT-3, a groundbreaking model with 175 billion parameters, making it one of the most powerful language models at the time. GPT-3 quickly became widely used in applications ranging from content generation to coding assistance and customer service. It could perform a variety of tasks like answering questions, generating essays, and summarizing text. The release of GPT-3 represented a major leap in AI capabilities and set the stage for future developments in AI-driven conversational agents, content creation tools, and problem-solving systems. The model’s versatility made it a key component in various industries, including education, healthcare, marketing, and entertainment.

OpenAI subsequently released GPT-4 and GPT-4o (see the definitions in this AI Dictionary for more information).

Another key product developed by OpenAI is DALL-E, initially introduced in January 2021. DALL-E is an AI model designed to generate images from textual descriptions, combining OpenAI’s expertise in natural language processing and computer vision. DALL-E can produce highly detailed and creative images based on prompts like "an armchair in the shape of an apple" or "a dog wearing a spacesuit on the moon"

In addition to GPT and DALL-E, OpenAI developed Codex, an AI that powers GitHub’s Copilot, a tool designed to assist programmers by suggesting code in real time as they work.

Codex understands both natural language and programming languages, allowing developers to input plain language instructions and receive code snippets or solutions in return. This has been revolutionary in software development, improving productivity by helping developers with everything from boilerplate code to debugging complex logic. Codex has been trained on a large corpus of open-source code and programming language documentation, making it an indispensable tool for both beginner and advanced coders.

Transition in Organization Status:



In 2019, OpenAI transitioned from a purely non-profit organization to a "capped-profit" model under a new entity called OpenAI LP. This change allowed OpenAI to attract more significant investments while committing to a model where returns to investors are limited, with any additional profits being reinvested into the mission of ensuring that AGI is developed safely and equitably. OpenAI LP is governed by OpenAI's non-profit board, ensuring that the company remains committed to its founding principles even as it expands its commercial activities.

OpenAI is currently seeking to convert its for-profit arm into a Delaware public benefit corporation. OpenAI explained its goal in a post on its website, Why OpenAI’s Structure Must Evolve to Advance Our Mission. This change is intended to help OpenAI raise capital and compete with other companies in the AI industry.

Summary of OpenAI:

Throughout its development, OpenAI has strived to maintain a dual focus on cutting-edge AI research and the ethical implications of AI deployment. The organization is deeply involved in researching AI safety, seeking to ensure that advanced AI systems are aligned with human values and operate safely in the real world.

