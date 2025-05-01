How Nicole Scherzinger Brought Her Most Authentic Self to Broadway

On May 1, Gold House unveiled its annual A100 List, recognizing the 100 most impactful Asian Pacific leaders across industries. See the full list here.

At the very end of Sunset Boulevard as she’s taking her bows, Nicole Scherzinger always hears them in the crowd, the people cheering, “Chee Hoo." The familiar expression of joy tells Scherzinger there are likely fellow Hawaiian or Pacific Islanders in the audience—and it’s a moment that fills her with immense pride. “Part of my superpower is where I come from,” the 46-year-old actor and singer says. “I bring my ancestors with me on that stage every night.”

Scherzinger, who was born in Hawaii and raised in Louisville, K.Y., says she comes from a long line of “strong warrior women.” Her grandmother was one of 18 children, and her mother had Scherzinger when she was 18 years old. These women modeled resilience and selflessness, and they taught Scherzinger at an early age to never give up. It’s a lesson that she’s needed to lean on throughout her career. First, as a timid Hawaiian Filipino Ukrainian girl growing up in Kentucky who never felt like she fit in. Then, as she navigated pop stardom and its aftermath as a member of the Pussycat Dolls, one of the best-selling girl groups in history. Now, that lesson has taken on a whole new meaning as she’s made her Broadway debut playing Norma Desmond, an aging has-been who’s hellbent on staging a comeback. On May 1, Scherzinger received a Tony nomination for Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical.