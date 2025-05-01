Earl Ninsom Marries Thai Tradition with Portland’s Seasonal Ingredients

On May 1, Gold House unveiled its annual A100 List, recognizing the 100 most impactful Asian Pacific leaders across industries. See the full list here.

Earl Ninsom has always strived to highlight interesting flavors and textures in his Thai dishes—unique from those he saw popularized in their Americanized forms at Thai restaurants across the United States.

At Portland, Ore.’s Langbaan, Ninsom’s most critically acclaimed restaurant, the menu changes every couple of months. Each new dish attempts to honor the traditional Thai cooking Ninsom grew up with in Bangkok—as well as the Thai cooking he didn’t grow up with, from diverse regions of the country.

This spring, the restaurant’s five-course tasting menu centers on Thai street food, and features skewers plated in a beautiful one-bite fashion, as well as a catfish dish featuring spicy fresno peppers and sweet coconut cream.

Ninsom uses seasonal fruits and vegetables from the Portland area, infusing the sweet with the spicy, matching the herbaceous with the sour. In this way, Langbaan is quintessentially Thai—but also quintessentially of the Pacific Northwest.

Opened in 2014, Langbaan is certainly Ninsom’s most praised restaurant among critics, earning acclaim as both the first Portland restaurant and the first Thai restaurant to be awarded the James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurant. But Ninsom has developed and co-owns seven Thai restaurants in Portland, curating exciting menus, each spotlighting a different style of regional Thai cooking.

There are the two locations for Hat Yai, Ninsom’s affordable and casual walk-in spot, which features fried chicken curry roti, paying homage to the food of southern Thailand, where his father was born. There’s also 2020 James Beard Award finalist Eem, a Thai barbeque and cocktails joint that he co-owns with two other people, which has earned a reputation for its distinctive Thai-style Texas barbecue flavors.