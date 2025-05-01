Police Power Affects All of Us

The problem has always been much bigger than a few—or even many—bad cops. The problem is that, too often, governments have not truly exercised police power as a public good. For one thing, governments have delegated police powers to private citizens. Trayvon Martin and Ahmaud Arbery were each pursued by armed men seeking to carry out a citizen’s arrest, arguably backed by the laws of their states.

The state laws that authorize such private policing have ugly roots. During slavery, southern states required every county to have “slave patrols” to catch fugitive slaves and whip any Black person they caught off the plantation without a pass, effectively deputizing poor white men to protect and serve rich white men’s investments. After slavery was abolished, southern states put Black people “under a sort of permanent martial law,” reported journalist and future Senator Carl Schurz in 1865, by “invest[ing] every white man with the power and authority of a police officer as against every black man.” Jim Crow laws modernized this pattern of privatized policing. That is why, before he called the cops on Rosa Parks, the Montgomery bus driver first threatened to arrest her himself, and why the famous boycott that followed was originally organized not to desegregate the city buses but to stop drivers—private citizens—from enforcing the segregation laws through beatings and humiliating abuse.

Over-policing makes the headlines, but it typically goes hand-in-hand with something subtler and arguably just as damaging: under-policing—marooning certain groups of people outside the protection of the police power. Crimes against Black people have long gone unpunished, whether committed by whites or other Black people, while even the smallest infractions against white people have unleashed the terrifying full force of the state: manhunts, brutal interrogations, ruthlessly efficient trials, and fearsome penalties. What were called “riots” in 1967, eruptions in Newark, N.J. and Detroit, Mich. were really Black uprisings against this vicious combination of over and under-policing: white policemen who arbitrarily harassed hardworking Black people for no reason, and then did nothing when those same hardworking Black people called to report break-ins, prostitution, drug-dealing, and bar-fights—-the kinds of illegal activity cops did not tolerate in white neighborhoods.

These patterns of behavior made it clear that white policemen were only carrying out the wishes of the voters who elected their bosses—the mayors and city council members who believed that the police were there to serve and protect only those who looked like them. These voters did not want to live near Black people, go to school with Black people, and most certainly, did not see African Americans as fully part of We the People. It is no accident that the same political coalitions that led to hiring abusive policemen also passed single-family zoning laws to keep Black people out, while steering all the vital but foul things that every community needs to put somewhere—highways and trash incinerators, among other things—into Black neighborhoods.

Government decisions about zoning, permitting, and environmental regulation illuminate the vast scope of the police power and the thousand ways it touches the fabric of our lives. When I was a kid in Princeton, N.J., for instance, I wondered about the broken dishware and rusty hasps and old coins we dug up in our backyard garden every spring. The grown-ups said it was because our neighborhood used to be the town dump. We were lucky it was only that. For decades, many county, state, and federal officials have quietly steered oil refineries, heavy industry, and trash incinerators into poor and working-class neighborhoods, then regulated with a business-friendly “light touch.” It is no accident that the people who live in Louisiana’s “Cancer Alley” or in the shadow of Pensacola’s “Mount Dioxin,” or whose neighborhoods got bulldozed for new highways, tend to be working-class and minorities—people like my great-aunt and uncle, Annie and Thomas Holcomb, who lost their home to the Garden State Parkway. These public goods mostly did good for other people—usually whiter and definitely richer—the kind of people city councilmen thought of as constituents.

Under and over-policing, along with the dreary litany of failed police “reforms,” is what motivates calls for “police abolition” in general. As law professor Tracey Meares puts it, in many places today, policing is a public good that has gone bad, like the water system in Flint, Mich. And just as Flint’s water crisis cannot be solved by pouring some chemicals into the old, lead-lined pipes, many police forces must be dug up, rethought, and rebuilt.