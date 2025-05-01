The Artist as Witness in the Era of Black Lives Matter

"It was Atlanta’s summer heat and unbearable humidity that brought me to meet this man and his two sons at the water fountain in August 2015. He shared with me how he walked his children to school each morning in a respectable outfit before changing into work clothes at his construction job. It was important for him to educate his sons on how to carry themselves in public, and that dressing and carrying themselves with respect would garner respect from others. He led by example. I was truly struck by this man’s dedication to being a good father and asked to photograph him as he was.

The image of this man was every father to me, a man who did what he had to do to protect his young boys and ensure their success. Ten years later, now a father myself, I am reminded of how these small gestures—acts of protection, lessons in dignity—are acts of resistance. In a world where so many young Black boys have lost their lives simply moving through it, this father’s presence and care hold even greater weight."

-Alex Christopher Williams