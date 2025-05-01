Building a Moonshot for Racial Justice

Failing to account for this phenomenon can breed catastrophe. My first exposure to this idea came in May 1985, as a kid growing up in Philadelphia. The city tried to evict members of MOVE, a Black liberation group that had sparked neighborhood complaints of noise, trash, and threatening behavior, by using a police helicopter to drop a bomb on the West Philly rowhomes where members lived. The bombs started fires that killed 11, including five children within a few years of my age; displaced 250 people; and destroyed two city blocks.

I was seven years old when the bombs dropped. I could not understand the context that led then-Mayor W. Wilson Goode, Philadelphia’s first Black Mayor, to that catastrophic decision, but I was terrified by the images. One of those victims, a child named Phil “Little Phil” Africa, even shared my first name.

A few years later, my parents brought me along to a dinner hosted by a close family friend, Lucius Outlaw Jr., a brilliant professor of philosophy who retired from Vanderbilt University in 2023. Uncle Lou, as I called him, would often host Black academics and activists at his table, including an up-and-coming professor named Cornel West. When I asked the adults about the bombing, there was outrage—but also shame and regret.

These luminaries were not naïve. They believed in their revolutionary vision and the forward trajectory of racial justice. There was a sense around that table, and throughout my formative years, that those who planned for change had an obligation to include the cycles of backlash into their calculations—and that failing to do so sufficiently was part of the way “we ended up here.” In retrospect, the MOVE bombing was part of a backlash cycle that yielded tough-on-crime policies and mass incarceration. Not least was the 1994 Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act—legislation that still shapes the way law enforcement operates around the country.

Failing to account for backlash against racial progress at this point feels negligent precisely because it is so historically predictable at this point. Reconstruction gave way to Jim and Jane Crow. Brown v. Board and the victories of the 50s and 60s gave way to the racially regressive politics of Nixon, Ford, and eventually Reagan. The election of the nation’s first Black president catalyzed the Tea Party and, eventually, Donald Trump.

Given the reliability of these cycles, the only option is to treat moments when public opinion and progress align as narrow windows when change is possible. The task must be to wield fleeting power effectively for durable gains. Get what you can while you can, then come back for the rest. That means there is little time for clarity and expertise to be at odds.

In the wake of Floyd's death, there were calls to mandate less police violence, hire more diverse police forces, track police performance, and make it easier to hold officers and departments accountable. Advocates and police chiefs largely agreed that police are tasked with too much and that we should have alternatives to police in many cases and focus on preventing crises rather than just responding to them where possible.

But there were also loud disagreements on whether improving police behavior was a fool’s errand. So, collectively, we didn’t. Advocates and elected leaders debated whether short-term improvements to our public safety systems were counterproductive to a long-term goal—as if, absent violent revolution, a clear goal married to technocratic change has not always been the path that racial progress traveled in this country.

Consider the failure of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. The legislation was not close to everything the nation needed to end racism in public safety, but it aligned with public opinion and, despite the critiques of some activists, represented real progress. Measures such as a national database that would have kept corrupt cops from securing jobs in other jurisdictions, a national ban on chokeholds, or a new legal standard that would make it easier to pursue claims against police—all on the table at one point or another—would have saved lives.

2020 failed to produce the balance between moral clarity and policy complexity that might have led to durable gains. And so infighting flourished while momentum faded. The money (such as it was) dried up and 2020 did not produce the changed nation so many wanted.

Working within systems may not be enough. But those who walk away from the table in service to a sense of moral purity are often leaving lives in the balance. To outlast the backlash and achieve more than symbolic gains, both vision and progress are required—even if the progress is unsatisfying.