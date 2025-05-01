The Battle for Our Memory Is the Battle for Our Country

On June 7, 2020, Representative John Lewis made his last public appearance at the Black Lives Matter mural, painted on the road adjacent to the White House. He was so moved by the mural that he wanted to see it in person. Lewis noted, “The people in D.C. and around the world are sending a powerful message that we will get there.” The installation was commissioned by Mayor Muriel Bowser, who, at the time, recognized that "there are people who are craving to be heard and to be seen and to have their humanity recognized. We had the opportunity to send that message loud and clear on a very important street in our city.”

From the vantage point of the summer of nationwide protests following the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, Lewis’ appearance on Black Lives Matter Plaza felt like a coda to the unfinished business of the civil rights movement, a symbolic christening of the nation’s renewed journey to a more equitable future. His words recalled the prophecy of his mentor, Dr. Martin Luther King, who in his own last public appearance, foretold a racially just future in his “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop” speech—one that he might not see, but one that just as surely would arrive.

Unlike the public monuments scattered around the country that continue to trumpet the Confederate message that Black lives don’t matter, the plaza reflected the opposite commitment. But if this hope-filled public declaration that “Black Lives Matter” reflected the moral arc of the universe being bent toward justice, then the Mayor’s capitulation in 2025 to Congressional Republicans’ demands that she dismantle the plaza reflects a twisted spiral in a different direction—to a more-of-the-same future.

All too often, decision-makers concede what they deem as symbolic fights in hopes of living to fight another day. “We have bigger fish to fry” was the beleaguered mayor’s comment on being forced to erase a message that she had earlier proclaimed people were craving to hear. But for those who know the dirge, it was a disappointing but not unexpected verse to the chorus of race reform’s retrenchment. The removal of Black Lives Matter Plaza was but one example of the erasure that has been the hallmark of the fraught history of African Americans in the United States. In fact, the abandonment of the reckoning it symbolized in less than five years is surprising only because of the speed at which the denouement of the movement arrived.

The much more disturbing reality is that the retrenchment is often deeper and more enduring than the modest and frequently symbolic reforms that the crisis engendered. Laws passed during Reconstruction to address more than a century of enslavement in and exclusion from the United States were gutted less than two decades after they were passed, while the racial tyranny of state and extrajudicial violence under which most Black Americans endured extended into the mid-20th century.

Following this pattern–not two steps forward, one step back, but the reverse–appears to be the goal of the factions that have recently grabbed power. Beyond reining in the promises surrounding the reckoning is a more profound effort to push the battle well behind the line of scrimmage that prevailed prior to 2020. The destruction of the plaza is of a piece with other efforts to bury any recognition of the past that continues to live in the present—from censoring words and banning books to defunding education and threatening museums. These are not mere excesses in cost-cutting. Wiping out our collective memory is part of their targeted strategy to suppress historical literacy, empathy, and our capacity to fight for a racially just democracy.