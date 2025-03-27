Why Catherine Coleman Flowers Believes Environmental Justice Is a Human Right

The 54-mile stretch of U.S. Route 80 connecting Montgomery to Selma appears unremarkable at first—just another highway cutting through Alabama’s Black Belt, where pine forests occasionally give way to scattered homes and rural crossroads. But this highway is paved with history. Here, civil rights icons Martin Luther King Jr. and John Lewis marched for voting rights in 1965. In Selma, where the highway transforms into broad city streets, state troopers violently assaulted peaceful demonstrators in the watershed moment known as “Bloody Sunday.”

Today, a new champion has emerged from the hallowed ground of Lowndes County: Catherine Coleman Flowers. At 66, Flowers presents a gentle demeanor that belies her formidable influence as an advocate for the forgotten communities of the Black Belt and rural America more broadly. While she began to gain recognition a decade ago for exposing the sewage crisis in the region—where untreated waste even today regularly bubbles up into yards and homes—her mission transcends basic sanitation. Flowers has led the charge in connecting environmental justice and climate change with deep-rooted social inequities. In doing so, she has elevated local struggles into a national conversation about whose communities deserve protection and dignity.

“What Catherine is trying to do is to open up a new conversation about what it means to look at these problems,” Bryan Stevenson, the acclaimed public-interest lawyer who runs the Equal Justice Initiative and who has worked with Flowers, told me.

But her strength comes from more than just her message. Flowers has an eye for pragmatism. Her work crosses political and ideological boundaries that can hold back other advocates, and she is willing to work with anyone sincere about helping those struggling in her neck of rural America. It’s a skill fit for these polarized times.

Flowers is a daughter of Lowndes County. Born in Birmingham, she moved with her family to Lowndes—her father’s hometown—during childhood. Flowers recalls civil rights leaders gathering in the house she grew up in, a stopping point in their activism. Flowers says this exposure “fed my hunger” in fighting for change. “People have asked me, ‘Why have you done this for so long?’” she says. “Because I’m from Lowndes County.”

As an adult, Flowers followed a winding path to where she is today. In her words, she’s lived many lives. She attended university in Alabama, then Oklahoma, served a stint in the Air Force, and took on teaching jobs in Washington, D.C., before returning to Lowndes in 2000 on a mission to improve the community that raised her. Early on, she focused on economic development working as a consultant for Lowndes County. In her view, attracting companies to the area would bring investment that would in turn aid local residents. So, in 2002 she set up the Alabama Center for Rural Enterprise with that goal in mind. But she quickly ran into a problem: businesses didn’t want to set up shop in a place with infrastructure problems—namely, the lack of adequate sanitation throughout much of the region.