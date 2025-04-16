I recently had a drink with Yoshitomo Nara in Tokyo and left feeling so full of gratitude; it is such a precious gift to know this fine gentleman and the art he has given us. His work is not only childlike, innocent, and direct—it also carries messages that we need to hear, presented in a way we can digest with humor and clarity.

Nara is an artist who is truly in the moment, in the spirit. He is alive. When you look at his art, you see and feel him. His love of rock ’n’ roll. How he views the world through the eyes of a child who doesn’t understand why we have war and not peace; why we have killed nature instead of ­living in harmony with her. He is a pure jewel.

I feel privileged to know him and am so proud that he is getting global recognition, because I can’t think of anyone more deserving. After spending time with Nara, I feel full of his energy and full of excitement to get to know him more as the years unfold.

McCartney is a fashion designer