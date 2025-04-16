I’m fortunate enough to meet some of the most talented people in the world. But every now and then, I come across a person who isn’t just talented—they’re something else entirely.
Ed Sheeran has an almost supernatural ability to connect. His songs, his voice, his words—they belong to all of us. Whether you’re at home with your headphones on, driving through the countryside, or in a stadium packed with 70,000 people singing at the top of their lungs, his music feels personal. He has an instinct for storytelling that makes you feel like he wrote that song just for you, no matter where you’re from or what you’ve been through.
But beyond the music, beyond the palpable anticipation for his upcoming album and the stadiums full of people hanging on to every note, is the man himself. Ed is one of the most kindhearted, down-to-earth people I’ve ever met. He’s got this incredible ability to make you feel like you’ve been mates forever, even if you just met five minutes ago. There’s no ego, no pretension—just warmth, laughter, and a wicked sense of humor. He can go from writing a beautiful song to cracking a joke so ridiculous you forget what you were talking about in the first place. Ed brings people together in a way that few can. He writes the songs that become the soundtrack to our lives. He makes strangers feel like family. He doesn’t just perform for an audience—he creates a world where everyone is welcome.
Styled by Jake Sammis; set design by Gille Mills; grooming by Liberty Shaw; production by Petty Cash