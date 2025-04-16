I’m fortunate enough to meet some of the most talented people in the world. But every now and then, I come across a person who isn’t just talented—they’re something else entirely.

Ed Sheeran has an almost supernatural ability to connect. His songs, his voice, his words—they belong to all of us. Whether you’re at home with your headphones on, driving through the countryside, or in a stadium packed with 70,000 people singing at the top of their lungs, his music feels personal. He has an instinct for storytelling that makes you feel like he wrote that song just for you, no matter where you’re from or what you’ve been through.