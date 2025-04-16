I used to be intimidated by the fashion industry because I wasn’t sure that I belonged. But then I went to a Willy Chavarria show, where all the models looked like me and my family—every person and garment I saw that night challenged my limiting beliefs. After the show, Willy embraced me like we’d known each other for years. And despite all the chaos happening backstage, he was tranquil, present, and humble. With the biggest smile, he took the time to thank everyone. Willy became a dear friend after that, and it was such a full circle moment when he asked me to walk in his show at this year’s Paris Fashion Week.

When I wear Willy Chavarria, I feel badass. His designs are bold and beautiful, and they push people to think outside of the box. There are no limits to Willy’s creativity, or his passion.

Fashion is all about making statements, and Willy’s pride in his Chicano roots makes his work so necessary in the industry. We both believe in building bridges, not walls, and Willy does that with his art. What he’s doing for our community—for our culture—is groundbreaking, and I am deeply inspired by him.

Becky G is a musical artist and actor