For endless reasons, Diego Luna is one of the most influential people in my life. I would say that he is on this list for the same reasons. He grew up in the theater world, finding solace and adventure backstage. His mother, an artist and beloved costume designer, and his father, a master of set design, never thought Diego would find his own way and break through “the first wall” (in theatrical terms). But with his wonderful energy and ridiculously incredible charisma, he knew that onstage he was going to experience a catharsis for the common good. His laughter resonates and expands.

We both discovered the wonder of cinema at the same time—I feel grateful that as a friend and a member of the audience, I’ve been able to experience his journey, his questioning, his profound search for something that makes everything better for everyone.

Bernal is an actor and filmmaker