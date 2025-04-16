I didn’t know what to expect from Jamie Lloyd’s explosive reimagining of Sunset Boulevard. While my experience with the show may not be totally objective, I feel Mr. Lloyd stripped the musical of its bloat, of its too-careful re-creation of the film—and in doing so set a theatrical pace that was exhilarating. Then there was Nicole Scherzinger: courageous, audacious, mesmerizing, elegantly beautiful, and ultimately heartbreaking. Her mad scene alone is worth the price of admission. I left the theater energized. And it’s made all the more stunning by watching her transition from a pop singer to a bona fide Broadway star. All audiences want is to be assured the actors onstage are in command. From Nicole’s first entrance, I sat back in my seat and happily gave her my complete and undivided attention. I was riveted. Brava, Diva.

