Danielle Deadwyler is captivating. Everyone who’s watched one of her performances knows this to be true. Her eyes evoke something different and riveting with every role she plays.

I first met Danielle on the set of 2019’s Watchmen. In one scene the camera was focused on me and Jovan Adepo. Danielle was watching from the audience, and the level of performance and energy she gave without even having any lines—I remember thinking, “Wow. That’s that.” Her commitment was just so powerful.

Danielle doesn’t see anything as small when it comes to acting: every moment has a meaning. It’s been a joy to see how much range she has too—from shooting Watchmen to our work together on the western The Harder They Fall. It was wonderful to see all of the recognition this past year for her incredible performance in August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson—so much talent comes out of her body.

I hope she continues to follow her heart in this industry. It serves her well. It can be difficult to make a living and still tell stories that really mean something to you, but she’s been able to stay true to what moves her as an artist.

King is a director, producer, and Oscar- and Emmy-winning actor