If you like slightly awkward but inexplicably confident juvenile otters, you’re going to go simply apesh-t for Adam Scott. A mere 30-plus years into his career, he has finally captivated the world’s attention as Lumon employee Mark S. in Severance.

Adam has been the cause of swooning for a long time, and not just by me. From his breast-obsessed portrayal of Howard Hughes’ publicist Johnny Meyer in Martin Scorsese’s The Aviator to his breakout turn as an unbearably “rad” asswipe in Step Brothers, Adam has displayed a knack for portraying fellows who are a little off, but in a comforting way—relatably weird.

When given top billing, Adam crafts protagonists who have so many more fascinating colors in their palettes than just his dreamboat looks. As a romantic lead, like the hapless Henry Pollard in the criminally underappreciated Party Down or dependable Ben Wyatt of Parks and Recreation, he gets the job done with a sweetness and vulnerability from which many young men (and old) might take some cues.

Adam is the unassuming hero we need in these uncertain times. Whether he’s waxing on about U2 or R.E.M. on his podcast with Scott Aukerman or upsetting the goatherds in Mammalians Nurturable, this lovable nonconformist just keeps delivering exactly what the doctor ordered.

