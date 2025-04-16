Rashida Jones is a graceful and grounded example of openhearted flow. I’ve had the privilege to call Rashida a friend for over 25 years, and there are not enough adjectives in the world to express her beauty both inside and out. Her work crosses genres in a way that few can pull off. She lands jokes in Parks and Recreation and The Office. She serves dystopian sci-fi in Sunny and Silo. She leaves us breathless in The Social Network and Celeste and Jesse Forever. Not to mention her career as a writer, and as a director, most recently of the beautiful documentary short A Swim Lesson.

Rashida treats life like an adventure, and she generously brings back something that she has learned along the way. She believes in the power of music, she stands up for her friends, and she is constantly searching for the truth. Rashida makes everyone feel cool, even though we all know she is the coolest. And she can dance us all under the table. Big brain, big life, and big love for Rashida Jones.

Poehler is a writer, producer, and Emmy-winning actor