Kristen Bell is one of the most remarkable human beings I’ve ever known. It may seem odd to start by labeling her as human, but it is important to clarify that although she appears to be from some other, highly evolved planet, she is not. She’s human. And I adore her. I met Kristen while we were shooting Big Miracle in Alaska, but I really got to know her during our four years on The Good Place. On set, she is a dazzling combination of talent and efficiency. The efficiency comes with the caveat that no one should stop her from getting home in time to have dinner with her kids. While she shines as an actor-writer-director-producer (and took the world by storm last fall in Nobody Wants This), that’s not her true calling. She’s really here to use her big, beautiful brain to make the world a better place. Kristen and her amazing husband Dax Shepard spend a great deal of their time and money supporting and creating organizations that provide essential items and care for families in need across the world. Oh yeah, and she sings—like an angel! To be able to call Kristen Bell a friend is a grace upon my life.

