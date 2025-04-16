Despite her being three years younger than me, I’ve always considered Scarlett Johansson my older sister.

We met in 2002 while filming The Perfect Score in Vancouver. Even at 17, she had wisdom, talent, and grit beyond her years. I quickly revered her as any younger sibling would, with equal parts admiration and intimidation. After wrapping the film, she started work on a little movie called Lost in Translation, and the rest was history. Since then, I’ve watched her craft a career entirely her own, seamlessly transitioning between independent and mainstream films, refusing to be boxed in to any one genre or type, and cementing her legacy as one of the most versatile, influential, and bankable actors of her generation. A pioneer, a rebel, a force, an artist without limits and, most important, without fear.

Scarlett is always unafraid. Unafraid to be vulnerable. Unafraid to take risks. Unafraid to be herself. Even unafraid to chase dinosaurs. She’s a living testament to the power of fearlessness in art. That’s why even though I’m older, I learn from her, I lean on her, and I look up to her. And as any “younger” sibling would assert, there’s absolutely nothing she can’t do.

Evans is an actor