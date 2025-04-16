“She’s one of the best comedians of all time, and me and your dad know her!” How can one person have the adoration of the snobbiest comedy nerds in the world, but also of my 4-year-old?

Because Kristen Wiig is effervescent. The human embodiment of Willy Wonka’s fizzy lifting drink. With Kristen in a scene, there is always liftoff. And not just in comedies. Kristen is one of the best dramatic actors out there. She can break your heart with a look moments after making your stomach hurt with laughter. Kristen isn’t capable of giving a false performance. She brings the same dedication and truthfulness whether she’s playing Gilly and Dooneese on SNL or Annie in Bridesmaids or Maxine in Palm Royale.

There’s one problem: editing her scenes is a terrible task. Picking just one take feels cruel—like casting diamonds onto the ground. Knowing the world will miss out on this version of that line, or that version of this character.

As I explained to my kids: “She’s probably the funniest person on the whole planet, and we’re so lucky we’re here on earth at the same time as her. Don’t you think it’s cool that we know her?”

With her best Gilly smile and silly little Gilly nod, my daughter responds “Sorry!”

