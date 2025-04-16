The first time I ever saw a play by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, my jaw hit the floor. I had never seen anything so sophisticated, experimental, and intelligent that also used black (and Black) humor to such great effect. It was immediately clear to me that I was in the hands of a master. As I’ve gotten to know Branden over the years, his genius has only become more apparent. He is a creator of trends, not a follower, so his work is always original and interesting. And with an unflappable nature and a genuine curiosity about the world, it feels like he was simply born with the ability to create singular, knockout shows—including An Octoroon, Appropriate, and his latest to arrive on Broadway, Purpose.

Even though he’s younger than me, I look up to Branden in so many ways. He is truly in a class of his own, and, as history unfolds, there is no doubt that he will be noted as one of the greats.

Jackson is a Pulitzer Prize– and Tony Award–winning playwright and composer