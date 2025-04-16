Daniel Dae Kim contains multitudes. A beloved star of shows such as The Good Doctor, Hawaii Five-0, and Lost, Kim is also a successful producer and director and a devoted husband and father. And he was named one of People’s Sexiest Men Alive. Twice.

When Kim combines his talent, skill, and humanity as an advocate for equality, he becomes a force of nature. I’ve seen this firsthand. When we made the Lost pilot, Kim insisted his character’s arc defy stereotypes. Years later, when he learned of a significant pay disparity between himself and his white Hawaii Five-0 co-stars, Kim, along with Grace Park, made the bold decision to publicly walk away from the series, demanding equity even at personal cost. His advocacy extends beyond Hollywood—in 2021, as anti-Asian violence surged in the U.S., Kim testified before the House Judiciary Committee, calling on lawmakers to take action. And in 2024, Kim returned to Broadway to star in Yellow Face, David Henry Hwang’s acclaimed satire exploring Asian American identity, cultural appropriation, and the complexities of activism.

A career like Kim’s is rare. But even rarer is a willingness to use success not just for oneself, but for others—a quality that makes Daniel Dae Kim a leading voice in the fight for change.

Abrams is an Emmy-winning director and producer, and co-created Lost