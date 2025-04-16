Stephen J. Squeri can be best summed up in one word: magnanimous. Since he took the helm of American Express in 2018, Steve has demonstrated the impact a leader with clear vision and deeply rooted values can have on a company. He is devoted to the notion of growth with purpose, which is evident in the investments American Express has made in expanding its global footprint, its dedication to its partners, and its passion for customer service.

It all flows from Steve’s commitment to doing the right thing for people—AmEx customers, employees, and the communities they serve—which, in turn, is one of many reasons I’m proud that Delta is such a close partner. Steve is passionate about shaping future generations, whether it be improving access to values-based education, galvanizing support for those battling cancer, or growing communities through AmEx’s unwavering support for small business. Bottom line: where Steve leads, excellence is sure to follow.

Bastian is CEO of Delta Air Lines