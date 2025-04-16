Protecting the Jewish people has never been an easy job. But when threats escalated, Jonathan Greenblatt transformed the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) into an indispensable shield. In 2024 alone, the ADL briefed 17,000 law-­enforcement officers, analyzed 10 million extremist messages, and processed 17,000 antisemitic incident reports. It’s helped federal agencies and tech companies, and provided education materials for children. Greenblatt has challenged antisemitism on both sides of the aisle, and maintained his commitment to civil rights. After pushing for a campus crackdown on antisemitism, he spoke out against deporting student protesters. His critics have come from both left and right. But so have the threats to Jewish safety. In a moment that demands operational excellence and moral clarity, Greenblatt delivers both.

Jones, a political commentator, is the founder of DreamMachine.org