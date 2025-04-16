In both the most challenging and best of times, Ed Bastian’s values hold firm. The hallmark of his leadership is people and purpose. His unwavering commitment to employees has translated into unmatched customer service and consistently successful outcomes for Delta’s shareholders. An iconic American company driven by its values, Delta celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2025. Ed has built on that legacy and those values to earn the trust and loyalty of the 100,000 Delta employees dedicated to the promise of its mission to connect the world, and the hundreds of thousands of passengers it carries to almost 300 destinations daily. And, while he is the epitome of a servant leader, make no mistake, he is a tough-­minded business executive. The trust and respect he’s earned from his people and customers are why he is viewed as one of the most principled and successful business leaders of our time.

