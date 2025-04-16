Fearless. That’s the only way I can describe Ted Sarandos. Fearlessly smart, fearlessly innovative, fearlessly truthful. In an industry quick to offer platitudes, he leans into the truth.

Maybe it’s instinct, maybe it’s all the data he has backing him up, but Ted’s truth-telling makes ideas better. And when you work with him, your ideas matter. What he’s built over the past 25 years is astonishing—a house of creativity that is constantly heading into the future. Ted’s genuine love of television and movies has helped him turn Netflix, and the streaming industry as a whole, into something that none of us can live without.

I love that I am along for the ride.

Rhimes is the CEO of ­Shondaland and an Emmy-nominated producer and writer