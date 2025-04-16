Mark Zuckerberg has always had the courage to bet boldly on the future. Long before others saw the potential, he invested aggressively in virtual and augmented reality, later staking Meta’s identity on a vision others couldn’t yet see.

More recently, his belief in open-source AI—exemplified by Meta’s groundbreaking Llama models, downloaded more than a billion times worldwide since the initiative’s launch in 2023—has reshaped the industry, democratizing innovation and making AI more accessible and affordable for all of us.

What I admire most is his unwavering conviction. Mark never does anything halfway, in business or in life—whether mastering mixed martial arts, big-wave surfing in Kauai, or making sure he’s home in time to tuck his three daughters into bed.

When Mark believes in something—a technology, a principle, a bold fashion choice—he commits completely, guided by vision rather than convention. This fearless resolve fuels Meta’s mission of building the future of human connection.

Houston is the co-founder and CEO of Dropbox and a member of Meta’s board of directors