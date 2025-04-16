Simone Biles is a gem—one of a kind, forged by relentless hard work and polished by her own determination. She shines with a brilliance that sets her apart.

Simone dominates gymnastics, performing skills that push beyond what was once thought possible. Her routines are so difficult, my teammates and I used to joke that we were all competing for second place. Even as the GOAT, she continues to push herself—defying the very notion of limits. With five signature skills, she has etched her name into the sport.

Simone has faced—and withstood—mounting expectations, pressures, and adversity, which seem to intensify each year. Through it all, she has embraced her vulnerability, while refusing to let it define or limit her. She is both deeply human and undeniably superhuman—a combination that makes her impact profound. She inspires us to believe that we, too, can persevere. That we, too, can shatter limits.

Simone has changed lives by bringing mental health and athlete safety to the forefront. She has transformed gymnastics—and even sport itself. But her greatest legacy may be ensuring a better future for those who follow.

Raisman is a three-time Olympic gold medalist in gymnastics