I’d like to tell you that I enjoyed every moment of my interview with Joe Rogan, but that wouldn’t be entirely true. Because Joe Rogan didn’t interview me, he talked to me. For over three hours, we had ourselves a chat. The same kind of chat he’s had with comedians and kickboxers, inventors and iconoclasts, dilettantes and devotees, physicians and politicians; an authentic conversation with no agenda, fueled by his own insatiable curiosity, and all the time in the world.

Never mind podcasting—Joe Rogan has changed broadcasting. His conversations have moved markets, influenced elections, and introduced millions of people to countless subjects they didn’t know they were interested in. He has defied our short attention spans and given his guests—for better and worse—enough time to reveal their true selves. In other words, by letting people talk, he’s changing the way we listen.

And that is changing everything.

Rowe, a TV and podcast host, is the creator of Dirty Jobs and the CEO of the mikeroweWORKS Foundation