Some artists have to isolate themselves from the world in order to create their work, while others are able to access their creativity simply by living. Miuccia Prada is the latter. She is relentlessly interested in life—in meeting new people, engaging in different cultures, and going on creative adventures. Miuccia is incredibly intellectually robust and carries herself with an open and flowing energy. In addition to her great love of people, art, and life, she is an authentic and charismatic leader, one with a stunning clarity about decisionmaking and business.

The fashion that Miuccia designs, as the creative force behind Prada and Miu Miu, is completely true to her. She doesn’t follow trends, she creates them. You can purchase something made by Prada one year and just know that it will still be in fashion five years later, because she’s built a brand that has its own place in culture. Prada is all about the quality and richness of life, and that is also true of Miuccia.

