It’s not easy to run a global retailer these days with online shopping, home delivery, fast fashion, and AI all buffeting your traditional big-box retail business. Doug McMillon has shown us all it can be done—reviving the brick-and-mortar with an eye to improving the in-store experience while investing in e-commerce, replicating the successful “everyday low prices” U.S. model globally, and rebuilding the talent base in the company for the future. This is why Walmart is the behemoth it is today, and why its market value would make it among the largest economies in the world. But Doug is more than that. He has a deep sense of purpose. He views his associates as the key performance drivers and treats them with respect, he invests to improve Walmart’s environmental footprint, and judiciously engages in larger societal issues. Behind his approachable smile lies an incredible leader, deeply committed to his family, faith, community, and country.

Nooyi is the former chair and CEO of PepsiCo