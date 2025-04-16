Lisa Su’s leadership of AMD has been phenomenal. She became its CEO in 2014 when the company faced intense challenges, turned it around, and dramatically increased its market share in PC central processing units. She also expanded the company significantly in gaming, data centers, and embedded devices. She oversaw the development of the Zen chip architecture and introduced the hugely successful line of Ryzen and Epyc processors. Her acquisition of chipmaker Xilinx gave AMD new strength in programmable system-on-a-chip devices and inference accelerators. Most importantly for AI, she’s positioned the company’s chips to compete as a credible alternative to Nvidia’s graphics processing units.

Not every executive can be both grounded and visionary. But Lisa—a former electrical engineer who is charting a transformative course for AMD—continues to make her mark on our world, and all of us are better for it.

Ng is the founder of DeepLearning.AI and the managing general partner of AI Fund