Mo Abudu’s reputation precedes her. Anyone who has worked on anything relating to African film knows her. I had been an admirer of her work for some time before I reached out to her two years ago to connect. Pretty quickly we were hatching a plan to collaborate on a film, which became Dust to Dreams.

That’s the thing about Mo: she wastes no time. She has an infectious, can-do attitude and the tenacity to overcome any obstacle in her way. Her sprawling empire—from studios and productions to cinemas and a creative academy—is testament to that.

Mo, who launched the $50 million Afro Film Fund last year, cares deeply about the African narrative, and how the continent and its people are portrayed onscreen. Anyone who wants to understand the filmmaking landscape in Africa—or anywhere else—could learn a lot from Mo, because she gets things done.

Elba is an Emmy-nominated actor