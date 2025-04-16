The video of Noa Argamani on Oct. 7, 2023, is forever seared into my soul. She was joyfully dancing with so many others at the Nova music festival when Hamas launched its brutal terrorist attack. As she was kidnapped into Gaza on a motorcycle, her harrowing expression became a symbol of the pain and trauma Jews worldwide, myself included, continue to feel.

Noa was held hostage for 245 days, a period she called “a pure hell.” Since her rescue, she has shown extraordinary courage and humanity in speaking out for the remaining hostages, including her ­partner Avinatan Or.

My wife Kamala Harris and I stand with Noa in fighting for the release of all the hostages. We cannot give up until every one of them is home.

Noa’s advocacy has ­illuminated Hamas’ extreme brutality, but more importantly, her bravery has embodied Jewish resilience and strength even in the worst moments. She is living proof to the world that, despite everything, “we will dance again.”

Emhoff is the former Second Gentleman of the United States