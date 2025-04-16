Megyn Kelly’s journalism is unparalleled, and fearless. In 2024, she redefined media by talking about the toughest issues and engaging audiences across the spectrum. Megyn’s sharp intellect and unwavering commitment to honest discourse have not only shaped public opinion but undoubtedly inspired a new generation of journalists. She’s a trailblazer who isn’t afraid to voice where she stands on any given issue, and her impact on the media landscape is undeniable. In March, she announced the launch of a new podcast network, MK Media, highlighting other standout perspectives. As someone who values strong, independent, female voices, I couldn’t be prouder to see her recognized among the world’s most influential people. Megyn Kelly is a force.

Trump, former co-chair of the Republican National Committee, is the host of My View With Lara Trump