Europe stands at a crucial juncture in its history. Few articulate this better than Germany’s Friedrich Merz.

Europe must not only become stronger and more adept at addressing critical challenges such as security and defense, the future of Ukraine, enhancing competitiveness, accelerating clean energy, and managing migration. It must also act swiftly.

From the outset, Merz has been remarkably clear on these priorities. His actions demonstrate a commitment to making bold and important decisions to bolster Germany’s defense—and, by extension, Europe’s.

There’s a German saying: “Der frühe Vogel fängt den Wurm.” (Or: The early bird catches the worm.) It underscores the importance of timeliness and making the most of one’s opportunities. Friedrich Merz is an early bird, and I am confident he will leave a positive and enduring impact, ensuring a strong and resolute Europe.

Frederiksen is the Prime Minister of Denmark