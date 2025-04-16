Reshma Kewalramani’s journey to become the first female CEO of a large, public U.S. biotechnology company after immigrating from India at age 11 embodies what makes America great. In 2018, her exceptional career in medical research led her to become the chief medical officer of Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Within two years, she was CEO.

Reshma sat on my board at Ginkgo Bioworks, and her insights proved invaluable: she knows how to effectively push the limits of science while navigating the drug-approval process. She told us that when you are doing something innovative, if it sounds crazy or impossible, that’s OK—it’s only because no one has done it before.