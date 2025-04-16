The science is clear: unless we act, and act fast, the world will miss our opportunity to effectively combat climate change. Europe is already feeling the impacts of a rapidly warming world. From deadly heat waves to devastating floods, economies and livelihoods are under threat as the Continent is warming faster than anywhere else in the world.

Leadership has never been more important—or more complex to navigate in such turbulent times. European Commission Executive Vice President Teresa Ribera is a leader who not only deeply understands these challenges, but also understands how to unite people during challenging times. I have sat beside her in negotiations and seen her sharp focus on ambitious solutions that benefit people and planet. A Europe with a vibrant green economy, boosting jobs at home and abroad, benefits not only Europe but also the world. If anyone can usher in a clean, just transition that addresses climate change and makes Europe competitive in a fractured world, it is Teresa Ribera.

Andersen is executive director of the U.N. Environment