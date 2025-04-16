María Corina Machado, the Venezuelan Iron Lady, is the personification of resilience, tenacity, and patriotism. Undeterred by formidable challenges, María Corina has never backed down from her mission of fighting for a free, fair, and democratic Venezuela. Machado’s guiding principle has remained the same since I first met her over a decade ago—to leave for her children Ana Corina, Ricardo, Henrique, and the children of Venezuela, a country free of tyranny. The phrase “hasta el final” encapsulates her enduring legacy. Over the past year, her resolve has faced unprecedented challenges as she has bravely confronted the Maduro regime’s efforts to undermine the will of the Venezuelan people.

A woman of faith who valiantly marches the streets of her homeland armed with the holy rosary and supported by countless courageous Venezuelans, Machado has stood firm against it all, defending the land of Bolívar. Her principled leadership is a beacon of hope, making our region and our world a better place.

Rubio, a Republican, is the U.S. Secretary of State