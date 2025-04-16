What a year my friend Larry Fink had. Already well known, respected, and incredibly influential as a founder and the CEO of the world’s largest asset manager, BlackRock, he took it to another level with three groundbreaking acquisitions, including the two largest alternative asset management deals ever. In a bumpy global environment, his voice has never been more important.

I was recently reminded of what strikes me most about Larry when I joined him for a discussion about the retirement crisis. A third of Americans don’t have savings to retire, and no word is more feared than retirement. Larry got energized around how we MUST be able to talk about uncomfortable topics like Social Security, health care, and the challenges we face. His concern was genuine ... as evidenced by a backstage moment that was pure Larry.

Two speakers were onstage discussing the risks taken by their union members—­firefighters and construction workers—every day. Larry shushed folks trying to get his attention, noting he wanted to listen and understand. Then we were called to the stage, and where was he? Back with the speakers as they departed, thanking them and the workers they represented.

Larry’s humanity informs his influence, and that is what makes him truly special.

Ford is CEO of Land O’Lakes