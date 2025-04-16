Just days into Tim Cadogan’s tenure as CEO of GoFundMe in March 2020, the pandemic hit. Offices closed overnight. Communities faced unprecedented uncertainty. Tim stepped up with clarity, compassion, and resolve. Under his steady leadership, ­GoFundMe swiftly became a lifeline, enabling over 175,000 campaigns across the U.S. in just the first half of the year.

Today, Tim has transformed GoFundMe into a vital lifeline for communities around the world—from supporting families devastated by California wildfires to mobilizing humanitarian aid abroad or easing burdens of health care expenses.

Tim embodies what authentic leadership looks like today. He demonstrates that true strength doesn’t seek attention—it quietly does what’s necessary, with empathy and unwavering determination. Tim has redefined the impact a business can have, proving it can be both deeply human and remarkably resilient, especially when the path forward is unclear. And he always does it with a wry sense of humor.

