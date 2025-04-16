Before you ever even see her cook, let alone taste her food, you can tell very quickly that chef Chutatip “Nok” Suntaranon is a special person. She’s wild and whimsical, and somehow immediately has an emotional impact on just about everybody she comes into contact with. Talking to Nok for even a few minutes can change the course of your entire day for the better. It’s clear everything she does is from the heart, and that certainly includes her cooking.

Nok’s Thai cuisine embodies everything she’s gone through and everything she’s worked for, which means that her dishes are vibrant, personal, and full of flavor. Nok lights up any room that she enters, and her Philly restaurant, Kalaya, is no exception. She’s given everyone in the city the ability to experience an incredible meal in a beautiful space, something truly special. Eating Nok’s food—and being her friend—is a very visceral, delicious experience.

