In the days leading up to this year’s Golden Globes, all I could think about was how excited I was to watch Nikki Glaser host. Successfully hosting an award show is such a hard thing to do, because you have to toe the line between celebrating and poking fun at people in the room. I just knew Nikki would kill it. And she did—with grace, great jokes, and incredible outfit changes.

Nikki is one of the most hardworking people I know, but she makes her comedy feel effortless. Her writing is phenomenal, with not a single word or syllable wasted. Watching her is always a thrill—not only because she’s so unapologetically hot, but also because her humor is so unique and darkly funny that you never know what she’s going to say next. Every time she steps onstage, it’s like she’s performing magic tricks. You can’t look away.

There’s nobody else doing it like Nikki, and I love seeing her shine.

Wong is a comedian, writer, and Emmy-winning actor and producer